'Made it, ma. Top of the world!' We don't think White Heat star James Cagney ever walked up Ben A'an but the great thing is that most reasonably fit people could reach the summit of this Trossachs hill.
Despite standing at 'just' 1491ft, it makes the casual walker feel as if they've conquered a real mountain, with classic Scottish views of lochs, hills and glens.
Less than an hour from Glasgow, its nestled between Loch Katrine and Loch Achray and, handily enough, has a car park at its foot on the Duke's Pass between Callander and Aberfoyle.
The walk up and down through the woods takes less than two hours, with a short, steep section at the top – where you'd expect to find a short, steep section.
Our tip? Go early in the morning or late in the day to catch it quiet and enjoy the sunrise or sunset.
Garry Scott
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.