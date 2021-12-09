A TELEVISION classic returns to our screens today, one that shares the joys and occasional sorrows of women trying to make their way in a man’s world.

Crossroads?

Alas, no. “And Just Like That” is showing on Sky Comedy at 8am and 9pm.

Never heard of it.

Really? The juggernaut of publicity for the reboot of Sex and the City, must have completely passed you by. It has been 17 years since SATC ended. Since then there have been plenty of repeats and two awful films, but the amigos have otherwise remained resolutely apart.

The new 10-part series marks the glorious return of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

And Samantha (Kim Cattrall)?

Ah, the unapologetically promiscuous public relations executive who put the ooh-ah in cougar. We regret to inform you and her many other fans that Ms C is the Lord Voldemort of AJLT.

Why?

She had a fight on Twitter with Sarah Jessica Parker and the two are on no-speaks. One of the unknowns in the new series is how they are going to explain Samantha’s absence. It is thought she might be “working in London”.

One of the unknowns?

Such is the show’s value to makers HBO Max no previews have been made available.

But I’ve seen lots of photos of the shoot, and isn’t there a trailer?

You are annoying. Yes, the trailer does reveal certain things, such as the continued presence of the ladies’ other halves, Steve, Harry, and Mr Big, and the fashion is as high and mighty as ever.

Carrie is still writing a sex and relationships column?

She has a podcast, too. Adjusted for inflation, her weekly column now pays $2 million a pop.

Wowser! Gaun the MSM!

No, sorry, I couldn’t resist. Carrie’s income was one of the more fairytale elements in SATC. At the same time the show was not afraid to keep it real, especially on sex. Those gals swung from the chandeliers, all the while keeping their bras on, of course.

Much chandelier-swinging this time? Aren’t they in their fifties?

So what? The whole point of AJLT is that it explores getting older. Fifty is the new 40 is the new black and all that, so let’s get out there!

All right if we just stay home with a box of wine and fancy crisps and watch the show instead?

Thought you would never ask.