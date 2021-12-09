ONE of the most underrated dishes in Scots cuisine is the humble clootie dumpling, which has been gracing tables across the land for generations.

For the uninitiated, it is a steamed fruit pudding boiled in a cloth, or cloot, and then enjoyed once it has dried out for a bit.

But now the harmless dumpling has become the latest unsuspecting victim in the increasingly surreal constitutional wrangling over Scotland’s future.

At its centre is Michelle Maddox, the owner of Clootie McToot, the world’s only, unsurprisingly, clootie dumpling shop, based in Abernethy, Perthshire.

She was among 12 businesses who last week were invited by the UK Government to set up market stalls in Downing Street to showcase the best of British produce.

Alongside produce from England, Wales and Northern Ireland, she set up her dumpling stall and welcomed Boris Johnson and other ministers to sample her product.

Mr Johnson was given a dumpling wrapped in Harris Tweed and, afterwards, she posted a message on her Facebook page about her big day out.

And why not? Endorsements like that should be worth a fortune to a small business owner.

But in the increasingly hostile margins of the constitutional debate this was a heinous crime, and within hours, her Facebook page received a series of threats and abuse.

When they had stopped howling at the moon, the zoomers lambasted her for being a traitor. Almost unbelievably, around a dozen orders, including a large one, had been cancelled.

Where do you even begin with this sort of nonsense? It is a steamed pudding made by a small Scots company, employing nine staff that makes around 20,000 dumplings a year.

But it seems that nothing is now off limits in the increasingly warped minds of the constitutional extremists on both sides. It is a small-minded attitude that should shame all Scots.

I have always been amazed that some Scots react in wonderment when they see a Scottish product in a far-flung country, as if a tin of shortbread cannot possibly make the same journey they just have.

After all, you don’t see Japanese people photographing a Toyota on the streets of Glasgow and then posting it on Facebook, so why should we?

Unfortunately, this vocal minority are being fuelled by social media, where extreme political discourse has become the norm and seems to be dragging more and more people in.

There are many valid reasons for Scotland to be independent or to stay in the UK and there are even more to dislike Boris Johnson’s Government.

But the vast majority of people, thankfully, take a measured approach in discussing them, likewise other contentious topics such as Brexit, Trump, Covid vaccines or China.

It’s called healthy debate and is what should happen in a civilised society.

Taking it out on a dumpling, however, has no place in any society.