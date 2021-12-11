What’s the story?
Last call.
At the bar?
On the telly. It is time to wrap up many of our favourite shows for another year.
Such as?
The last episode of River City for 2021. It’s all go in Shieldinch as Ellie faces IVF alone, Stevie and Sam seek common ground, Kim receives chilling news and Scarlett’s past catches up with her.
Watch on the BBC Scotland channel, Monday, 10pm, and BBC One Scotland, Tuesday, 7pm
What else?
Paul Murton concludes his Grand Tours of Scotland’s Rivers. This final instalment follows the River Ayr as it flows from Loch Glenbuck towards the sea.
The mining village of Glenbuck is now demolished, but its memory is kept alive by former resident Barbara Alexander whose uncle – the late Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly – hailed from the once thriving community.
Murton charts the fascinating history of mineral extraction, gas lighting, tarmac and salt evaporation, as well as delving into the story of Alexander Peden, a leading figure in the Covenanter movement.
Watch on BBC One Scotland, Wednesday, 7.30pm
Any others?
Inside Central Station draws to a close seeing festival crowds throng the concourse, a watery mystery in the basement, reports of trespass on the tracks and a race against time for a shunt driver.
Watch on the BBC Scotland channel, tomorrow, 9pm
