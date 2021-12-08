THE GLASGOW Film Theatre Christmas Programme is well and truly underway and after last years cancellation, the legendary big-screen establishment has much to offer upon its return.

The independent cinema unveiled its line-up of films for audiences to enjoy on big screens over the festive period earlier this month.

After last year’s cancellation due to lockdown, the programme makes a return with a huge number of films for movie-lovers to feast their eyes upon.

Paul Gallagher, the programme manager at the cinematic institute, emphasised just how important the decision for the go-ahead of this year’s programme is, not only for their customers but for their staff also.

He said: “Last year, losing the opportunity to have a Christmas programme at GFT was a major hit for us, for both audience and staff and other obvious reasons.

“Like every other public facing business, we've had to really work hard to figure out how to survive financially.”

"This Christmas programme is such a big part of our year, and it comes with a lot of warmth and connection between us and our audience.

“We have so many members of our audience who make it their priority to come to see at least one of the Christmas films every year at GFT. So having it back this year is so exciting.

“I'll be honest, when I was putting together this programme, I started to get a bit emotional.”

GFT will be screening some of the year’s biggest new releases ahead of awards season, and audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the biggest films ahead of their release dates.

Three of Netflix’s original films will be on their big screen weeks before they land online, including Adam McKay’s star-studded ‘Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘The Hand of God’ and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut ‘The Lost Daughter’.

They will also be screening Joel Cohen’s much anticipated Scottish Shakespeare adaptation ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’.

However, also showing is some the world’s most famous Christmas classics, including ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ – a screening which has become famous in its own right at GFT.

The past two-years have been tough on cinema much like every other industry, but with screens back open and blockbusters making a return after so many postponed release dates, it is on the road to recovery.

GFT’s Christmas programme is its most well-known event behind their Glasgow Film Festival, which will also be making a return after a virtual event last year.

Paul said that December will help promote the return of the festival and with more and more people coming back through the independent cinema doors lies an opportunity to get them hyped up for film festival.

He added: “Right now, with the audience coming back in in person, we will be talking about Glasgow Film Festival 22.

“It's going to be a hybrid edition. So, there is still going to be an online element, but the core of it is going to be back in GFT.

“It's a great opportunity, knowing the number of people who are going to come through our doors in December to start telling them hey, mark your diaries. March 2 to March 13 2022 to Glasgow Film Festival is back.”