Ardmaddy Castle Gardens

Balvicar, Oban PA34 4QY

Why We Should Visit

Ardmaddy Castle occupies a spectacular setting. It sits atop a volcanic mound, in the centre of a horseshoe valley, sheltered by mixed mature woodlands on the west coast of Argyll.

The castle, which looks south over Ardmaddy Bay towards the small island of Torosay, began life as a 15th century tower house and it changed hands many times over the centuries, with each new owner adding their own stamp, constructing wings, incorporating outbuildings and increasing the grandeur of its appearance.

Today some of those additions have been removed and Ardmaddy is no longer a defensive keep, but a comfortable family home, surrounded by estate cottages with holiday accommodation for visitors.

Story of the Garden

After a long and complex history, during which it belonged to both the Earls of Argyll and Breadalbane, Ardmaddy Castle was inherited in 1962 by Charles and Minette Struthers. It was a decade before they took over full running of the estate and more years before the many cottages at Ardmaddy had been renovated and let to holidaymakers. It was only in 1980 that Minette could turn her attention to restoring and redeveloping the gardens, which from 1940 to 1960 had been run as a market garden and as a base for breeding rhododendrons.

Highlights

The walled garden at Ardmaddy is shielded to the north by mature woodlands and protected from the Atlantic winds by the elevated castle to the south. The garden is approached over an old arched footbridge and it sits on land once occupied by barracks that date back to the 1745 Jacobite rebellion.

Today, a fine collection of species and hybrid rhododendrons, azaleas and climbing plants line the walls along with a continually rising variety of shrubs and herbaceous perennials. Between dwarf box hedges thrives a wide range of interesting and sometimes unusual vegetables and cane fruits which are grown using a variety of ingenious labour-saving methods.

There is a beautifully kept lawn in the midst of the garden and a bench to sit and enjoy the tranquillity of the place. The garden is ever evolving and recent additions include the ‘clock garden’ with its collection of cutting flowers, and various stone and water features.

Produce from the walled garden is on sale during the summer.

Don’t Miss

The Water Garden at Ardmaddy is home to many damp-loving plants and grasses, including candelabra primulas, irises and rodgersias. These thrive in the wet and mild climate and multiply readily, so that from spring onwards the garden is filled with colour and lush foliage.

Anything Else to Look Out For

The woodland walks meander alongside the burn before climbing further into the trees. Along the way, depending on the time of year, there are snowdrops, swathes of wild garlic, carpets of bluebells, primroses, pink campion, some enormous rhododendrons more than half a century old, foxgloves and so much more. Dippers dive for fish on the burn and red squirrels and a huge selection of birds live in the woodland surrounding it.

Best Time To Visit

Like all west coast gardens, Ardmaddy is spectacular in spring, when rhododendrons and azaleas are in flower. But snow and frost are infrequent here, thanks to the effect of the Gulf Stream, which makes it a favourite spot for many visitors during the winter months and from February until the end of March thousands of snowdrops carpet the grounds around the castle.

Any Recommendations In The Area

By taking the ‘Bridge over the Atlantc’, which links the nearby island of Seil with the mainland, visitors can explore the ‘Slate Islands’, that small group of islands, tidal islets and skerries in the

Firth of Lorne where, from the

12th century onwards Dalridan slate was quarried.

.

Directions

Take A816 south of Oban for eight miles – Turn right onto B844 to Seil Island/ Easdale – four miles further on turn left onto Ardmaddy Road (signed) and continue for a further two miles.

Details:

Open daily 9am - dusk. Tickets £5/Free. 01852 300353. Email minette@ardmaddy.com www.ardmaddy.com

Lip na Cloiche is a nursery and cleverly-designed garden overlooking the Treshnish Isles near Ulva Ferry in the Isle of Mull.

It has been created by Lucy Mackenzie Panizzon, who has taken advantage of the mild climate to grow a huge range of trees, shrubs and plants, many of them from Chile and New Zealand.

The garden has been planned for a long season of interest and provides planting ideas for year-round colour and texture. A burn is lined with primulas, meconopsis and gunnera, while the nursery stock has all been propagated from plants that grow in the garden.

What makes Lip na Cloiche unique is the use of driftwood, shells and the other ‘found’ objects that are used as sculptural features or plant labels. Lucy also uses materials that she finds washed up on the beach during the winter months to make craft and artworks, which are for sale in the nursery.

Lip na Cloiche is open daily from dawn to dusk.