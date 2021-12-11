The Loveable Rogue, Glasgow

Christmas dinner doesn’t get any better than this - a delectable, delicious festive spread you’d be happy to serve to Santa Claus himself!

With The Loveable Rogue’s fabulous Christmas Day Boxes you can choose from Juicy Free Range Bronze Turkey wrapped in Bacon, Tender Beef Wellington or Beetroot Wellington, accompanied by all the trimmings, and prepared with that inimitable Rogue twist.

Boxes are priced from £100 and available for 2-8 people, so plenty to go around on Christmas Day or that classic Boxing Day graze - it’s all you need to make this Christmas Day the most delicious (and stress-free) one yet.

IG: @theloveablerogueglasgow_

Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews

Still thinking of how to celebrate and share food with friends and family during the festive season? Let Seafood Ristorante do the preparation for you with their sea-inspired Christmas Hamper for two.

Their stunning hamper includes some of the award winning restaurants favourites alongside some famous Christmas classics - John Ross of Aberdeen Smoked Salmon, Goosnargh Potted Duck Terrine: a Loch Etive Sea Trout "Wellington" with smoked haddock & leek gratin and finishing off with a Sherry Trifle.

Seafood Ristorante’s Christmas Hamper can be delivered Nationwide via DPD arriving December 23rd and priced at £95 for two.

IG: @theseafoodsta

Contini, Edinburgh

Do Christmas the Italian way with a five-course feast from Contini, which also includes homemade mince pies!

Enjoy a free-range turkey dinner with all the fixings, such as dauphinoise potatoes and sage stuffing. Homemade focaccia, smoked salmon with Amalfi lemon puree, and a silky celeriac veloute with spiced toasted honey walnuts are among the other dishes on the menu. Then dig into the Contini Christmas Pudding to round up the festive meal!

Priced at £110 for two people, with wine packages available as an add-on. Delivering only to EH postcodes on 22nd, 23rd, and 24th of December.

IG: @continibites