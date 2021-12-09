JACK ROSS has reportedly left Hibs just ten days before the Premier Sports Cup final.

The manager, 45, is reported to have left his post after the 1-0 loss to Livingston last night.

Ross, fomer St Mirren and Alloa boss, had faced calls for him to leave his post from Hibs supporters at the match.

The club are on a dire run of form and have dropped to seventh in the table.

Contrasting reports have stated Ross left the job while the Daily Mail suggest he has been sacked by club chiefs.

Hibs are yet to confirm any news on Ross' position.

After defeat last night, Ross commented: “It’s part of the job. I have done this for nearly 300 games now. By and large I have had pretty positive times as a manager.

“You know you will get criticised and that criticism grows when you are not producing positive results. We’re not doing that right now.

“There’s times where I would be more defensive if I felt the performance was good because everyone judges it on the end result. But tonight all the criticism I receive will be justified because I am in charge of that team.

“That level of performance was not good enough so the criticism should fall upon me.

“We were not good enough in all aspects of our play.

“We started the game well up to the concession of the goal.

“I know we had the immediate chance to equalise (with a penalty, missed by Martin Boyle) but our reaction to losing the goal for the rest of the game isn’t good enough in all aspects – energy, intensity, quality, discipline.

“That all falls on my shoulders. I own it. It’s my team and the team that was on the park for 60 to 70 minutes is nowhere near good enough to win games in the Premiership.”