HIBS have confirmed Jack Ross has been "relieved of his duties" as manager with John Potter also leaving the club.

Chiefs at the Edinburgh club made the call to part ways with Ross, 45, after a dire run of form.

The decision comes ahead of Hibs taking on Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final on December 19.

Ex-St Mirren and Alloa Ross will not lead the team to the final, instead David Gray will handle first-team affairs as caretaker for the "foreseeale future".

Eddie May and Craig Samson will support club legend Gray in his first management role, albeit on a temporary basis.

A club statement read: "Hibernian FC can confirm that Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties as Manager.

"John Potter will also depart the club immediately.

"David Gray will take charge of the First Team as Caretaker Manager for the foreseeable future and will be supported by Eddie May and Craig Samson.

"No further comment will be made today."

Chief executive Kensell explained the decision to remove Ross from his post after recent league struggles.

And he added that the search for a new manager will begin shortly, he said: “Following the prolonged run of poor results in the league, the Club has taken the tough decision to relieve Jack Ross of his duties.

“We thank Jack & John for all their hard work and dedication to the role, the club has moved forward under their leadership, and we will fondly remember some incredible highs like reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the league last season.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavours. The Club will now look to appoint a new manager to take the club and this talented young squad forward and a further update will be provided in due course.”