JACK ROSS was today relieved of his duties as Hibs boss with the search for the next manager set to begin.
Club legend David Gray has been placed in charge as caretaker for the "foreseeable future" but odds have already been released for the next permanent boss.
The varied candidate odds list on McBookie features some vastly experienced managers in Scottish football and some from down south.
Topping the odds is former Hamilton, Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil who is being tipped for a return to Scotland.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is priced at 5/1 alongside caretaker Gray and former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.
Not far behind is St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin at 8/1 to make the move from Paisley to Edinburgh.
Ex-Hibs bosses Alan Stubbs and Neil Lennon are also in the running according to bookmakers at 12/1. Paul Lambert and Hibs academy director Steve Kean are also priced at 12/1 to be next in the Easter Road dugout.
Airdrie manager Ian Murray and Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson, both former Hibs players, are listed as 14/1 shots.
Further back in the odds-list are Dundee boss James McPake and Aberdeen ace Scott Brown. Gordon Strachan is also priced for a return to management at 16/1 with Shaun Maloney the same odds to take over the reins at Hibs.
An English trio make up the rest of the candidates priced at up to 20/1 with Neil Warnock, Sol Campbell and Steve Bruce backed as outsiders by punters.
Next Hibs manager odds
Alex Neil 5/4
Callum Davidson, David Gray, Derek McInnes 5/1
Jim Goodwin 8/1
Alan Stubbs, Neil Lennon, Paul Lambert, Steve Kean 12/1
Ian Murray, Kevin Thomson 14/1
Gordon Strachan, James McPake, Scott Brown, Shuan Maloney 16/1
Neil Warnock, Sol Campbell, Steve Bruce 20/1
All odds from McBookie and correct at time of publishing.
