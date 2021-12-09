Boris Johnson announced further Covid restrictions in England last night, but what are the rules in Scotland?

The Scottish government is responsible for its own response to the pandemic, and therefore implements its own restrictions and measures surrounding Covid.

While the prime minister yesterday implemented new measures in England, many of these were already in place in Scotland.

Here is everything you need to know about the current Covid restrictions in Scotland...

What are the current Covid measures in Scotland?





These are the current Covid regulations in place in Scotland:

masks and face coverings on public transport, in shops and when moving around in hospitality settings

Covid vaccine passport scheme - proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test required in nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people

work from home has been urged wherever possible, with the government saying anyone who worked from home at the beginning of the pandemic should do so again

What are the isolation rules in Scotland?

There are different rules depending on whether it is the new Omicron variant or the Delta variant.

Anyone who tests positive for Omicron variant in Scotland must self isolate for 10 days.

All close contacts of suspected Omicron infections must self isolate for 10-days, whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

People will be told when they receive their PCR results if they have the Omicron variant.

Anyone who tests positive for any variant of Covid-19 must self-isolate for 10-days.

However, if this is not the Omicron variant there are different rules for close contacts who are fully vaccinated.

If you are fully vaccinated and a close contact of someone who tests positive for non-Omicron Covid, you must isolate until you get a PCR test.

If your result then comes back negative and you remain asymptomatic, you will no longer have to isolate.

However if you are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated and are identified as a close contact of someone with Covid, you must isolate for 10-days regardless of the result of your PCR test.

What are the travel rules for Scotland?

The travel rules are the same across the UK.

Everyone travelling from overseas must take a pre-departure and post-arrival test regardless of vaccination status.

You must take a test within 48-hours before your flight to the UK, and test within 48-hours of your arrival in the UK, isolating until you receive these results.

If you are fully vaccinated and receive a negative result, you can leave isolation.

If you are not fully vaccinated you must isolate for 10-days and take a further day-8 test.

If you are travelling from a country on the red list, you must isolate in a quarantine hotel.

Will more restrictions be introduced in Scotland?





Tweeting on Wednesday night, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Re UK gov announcement of Covid Plan B today, all these protections are already in place in and have helped us get Delta cases down.

"Tough question we all face in period ahead is whether these protections will be strong enough against a rapidly spreading Omicron variant…

"Even if (and it is still if) Omicron doesn’t cause more severe disease, the numbers of people who might be infected by its faster spread will create big challenges for NHS and economy - so we need to consider carefully (but quite quickly) what proportionate response needed.

"In meantime, all of us complying strictly with current protections will help. And even if you feel angry with a politician just now, please remember just how important compliance is for the health & safety of you, your loved ones and the country"