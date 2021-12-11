HAVING won 16,037 National Television Awards, or thereabouts, Ant and Dec hardly need the publicity, but there they were, quoted all over the papers, television and web this week. If a boost was required for the finale of I’m a Celebrity (STV, Sunday, 9pm), consider it in the bag.

The duo’s Tuesday night skit on the leaked Downing Street video was even cited by Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions.

You could not imagine Tess and Claudia doing doing such a thing on Strictly. Indeed, possibly only Ant and Dec could have pulled it off without complaint. With this year’s series about to be filed under A for average rather than V for vintage, the pair have made sure it is memorable for something other than EastEnders Ian Beale moaning at Naughty Boy for staying in bed when there was a camp to clean.

David Baddiel: Social Media, Anger and Us (BBC2, Monday, 9pm) opens with a piece of startling CCTV footage. Two figures, their faces hidden in hoodies, approach a car parked in the driveway of a home. Within minutes the doors are open and one of the pair puts something in the back seat. Suddenly the car is in flames, only yards from where a family are sleeping. And all because of some larky videos posted on social media.

As Baddiel finds out when he goes to meet the family, the tale began when dad, a builder, posted short, homemade comedy sketches on TikTok. People liked them, he attracted advertising, even more people liked them, so much so that he was able to give up his job and make videos full-time. Result for dad.

Then the nasty comments started. Followed by death threats and finally the arson attack. According to Baddiel, the incident is illustrative of the “age of anger” ushered in, and fuelled by, social media. How did something originally designed to let people talk to each other, he wonders, become the cause of so much shouting and aggro?

Baddiel was one of the early adopters of Twitter, joining more than a decade ago. Since then he has sent 65,000 tweets. While he needs it for practical, job reasons – plugging his stand-up tours for example – he admits to being addicted to this “terrible” and “amazing” thing that provides constant commentary, some positive, a lot abusive, on his life.

He traces the history of social media and finds there were trolls from the off. During his searches he comes across a clip of David Bowie, appearing on Newsnight in 1999, telling an amazed Jeremy Paxman how this new fangled social media thing was going to change the world.

Besides talking to academics and fellow users, Baddiel decides to go cold turkey on Twitter for a few weeks. Tested before and after the “break” he finds that he slept better and was generally happier and less stressed. Yet he goes back on, giving social media one more chance.

In taking social media and the tech giants to task, Baddiel has been rather beaten to the punch by the whistleblower Frances Haugen, who also features in his film. But it is still a fascinating hour that leaves you wondering where social media takes us from here.

The main channels are holding back their major dramas for the official festive period, leaving the schedules looking rather thin on fiction. Not that you, and any younger viewers nearby, need an excuse to give The Beaker Girls (CBBC, Monday, 5pm) a try. Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s character, a triumph on the page, has proven as big a hit on the small screen, with a previous series, My Mum Tracy Beaker, the channel’s most streamed programme ever.

It has been 30 years since Wilson introduced young readers to Tracy, the funny, clever 10-year old who lived in a children’s home she called “The Dumping Ground”. An establishment of the same name features in the new series, which finds Tracy (Dani Harmer) starting a new life in a seaside town with her daughter Jess (Emma Maggie Davies). With both making new friends, will it be plain sailing ahead?

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts, free to view, Wednesday, 8pm) reaches its grand finale, and with Barry Humphries in the sitter’s chair we do mean grand. Humphries has experience on both sides of the easel and previously sat for David Hockney. Fresh from his appearance on This Morning with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Google it)Humphries is great company for artists, viewers, and judges alike.

Finally, a mention for Stieg Larsson’s Millennium (BBC4, Saturday, 9.30pm/11pm). I know: you’ve read the books, seen the films and doubtless caught this original Swedish version before. But of all the actors who have played Lisbeth Salander, hacker extraordinaire, none has surpassed the brilliant Noomi Rapace.