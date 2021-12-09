Detectives are investigating a telephone bank scam where an elderly customer was asked to attend her branch and withdraw a five-figure sum of money to hand over to scammers posing as police officers near the premises.

On Monday, December 6, an elderly woman in Penicuik, Midlothian received a telephone call from someone claiming to be from her bank advising her there had been fraudulent activity on her husband’s account.

The person advised the lady that bank employees had been stealing cash from customer accounts, police were involved and that she was required to attend at her branch, withdraw a five-figure sum of money and hand it over to officers who would be waiting near to the premises.

Fortunately, the lady did not fall for the scam but she initially believed the fraudsters to be genuine bank employees.

Detective Constable Kerry Anne Dickson said: “Unfortunately, this time of year attracts fraudsters whose main aim is to target individuals and con them out of their cash. People can often lose significant sums of money to these criminals.

“I would like to remind everyone that your bank or the police will never ask you to transfer money to another account or to take money out of your account. The only person who can do that is you. It is your money, hold on to it. If you are suspicious in any way then please hang up and contact the police or speak to a member of your family who can assist you in making sure you are not a victim of fraud.

“I would ask family members who have elderly or vulnerable relatives to get in touch with them and make sure they are ok. Remind them that there are criminals out there who are convincing and think nothing of stealing their money and savings”

If anyone has any information or is concerned they may have been a victim of a scam, please contact Police on 101.