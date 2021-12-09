A YOUNG woman has been arrested and charged in connection with online extortion offences in both Scotland and England.
An investigation was launched by detectives from the North East Division's Cyber-Enabled Crime Team after incidents were reported from the Lothian and Borders area in June.
There was also a report of an incident sent on from North Yorkshire in England, which happened in September.
The 23-year-old woman from the Aberdeen area is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “We are committed to tackling this type of crime and anyone who feels at risk or worried should contact Police Scotland on 101 or visit our website for tips on how to keep safe online."
For more information visit: https://www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/internet-safety/
