ASTON Villa manager Steven Gerrard has hailed Scotland international John McGinn’s quality and character and insists the midfielder would run through a wall for him.
McGinn has been a stand out in former Rangers boss Gerrard’s first four games in charge and provided the assist for Ezri Konsa to score the winner in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City.
Liverpool and England legend Gerrard had been a huge fan of the former Hibs playmaker from afar and insists the 27-year-old is a joy to work with.
Gerrard, whose team travel to Liverpool tomorrow, said: “John has certainly been one of the most consistent ones over the four games.
“I knew John a little bit before I came through the door, and I knew he’d be the type of player to run through a wall for me.
"The effort, the commitment and the desire, the energy that he gives this team, but not only that he plays with real quality as well.
“Some of his passing was outstanding.
“So, I’m super pleased with John and what he’s given over the past few games.
“The challenge for him now is for him to stay in this place.”
