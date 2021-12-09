Scotland's largest local authority today fell silent as they paid tribute to two of Glasgow's most dedicated sons.

Following the deaths of Celic legend Bertie Auld and business giant and arts patron Lord Macfarlane, Glasgow City Council today remembered them.

The city's Lord Provost Philip Braat led members at a full council meeting in a minute silence before proceedings got under way.

The Lord Provost said Bertie Auld became a footballing hero at a time when wealth didn't automatically follow fame.

Fans gathered at Celtic Park to say farewell to Bertie Auld

He added: "In a career that garnered no fewer than 18 trophies, he would win five Scottish league titles for Celtic. He played in three European finals, including two European Cup Finals, winning in 1967 as one of the legendary Lisbon Lions. A skillful player who also provided much of the grit and steel in an all conquering Celtic side. He was arguably equally well-known to fans and friends alike for his exuberant personality and his warmth and wit. Even into his 80s, Bertie embodided the spirit of that '67 team remaining a firm favourite among fans even though many were too young to have had the privilege of watching him on the park.

"A member of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, Berties's managerial career also included his spell with Partick Thistle during which they won the old Scottish first division. In 2014, my predecessor Lord Provost Sadie Docherty houred Bertie and his teammates on the 50th anniversary of their European Cup win presenting them with the Loving Cup."

The Lord Provost also paid tribute to Lord Macfarlane who was a recipient of the St Mungo prize.

Lord Macfarlane was an inspiration during the campaign to refurbish Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

"It was our honour and privilege to have Lord Macfarlane as the vice chair of Glasgow Life and one of the strongest champions of its work because he understood the impact that culture and arts can have on the lives of our citizens. Our city has enormous reason to feel indebted to Lord Macfarlane and his work in particular for driving forward the public appeal of the refurbishment works of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum."

Lord Macfarlane was a passionate supporter of the arts in Glasgow

Bertie Auld died at the age of 83 on November 14 while Lord Macfarlane died on November 5 at the age of 95.