A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Clydebank.

The incident happened at 10pm on Tuesday, December 7, as the man was walking on Braes Avenue towards Brown Avenue.

The 32-year-old was approached from behind and attacked.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries to his head and torso.

The attacker is described as male, in his twenties or thirties, around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

His clothing is unknown and he is believed to have left the scene on foot after the assault.

Police officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries in the area and are also asking anyone with information or footage to come forward.

Detective Constable Paul Lyons from Clydebank CID said: “This incident happened in a very residential area, and, although we appreciate the time of night meaning it was dark, we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the victim or suspect immediately prior to, or after, the assault.

“Anyone with private or doorbell camera systems that we haven’t yet spoken to in the Braes Avenue area should check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us. Also any drivers recording with dash-cam are asked to check their systems to see if the incident was captured.”

Witnesses can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3557 of December 7 2021.