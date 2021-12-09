Nicola Sturgeon is expected to hold an unscheduled Covid update on Friday as Omicron cases rise in Scotland, according to the Scotsman.

It follows Boris Johnson's announcement on Wednesday that tighter restrictions would be introduced in England to curb rising case rates - but all these measures were already in place in Scotland.

On Wednesday evening, after the PM's announcement, Scotland's first minister tweeted: "Re UK gov announcement of Covid Plan B today, all these protections are already in place in and have helped us get Delta cases down.

"Tough question we all face in period ahead is whether these protections will be strong enough against a rapidly spreading Omicron variant…

"Even if (and it is still if) Omicron doesn’t cause more severe disease, the numbers of people who might be infected by its faster spread will create big challenges for NHS and economy - so we need to consider carefully (but quite quickly) what proportionate response needed.

"In meantime, all of us complying strictly with current protections will help. And even if you feel angry with a politician just now, please remember just how important compliance is for the health & safety of you, your loved ones and the country."

The time of the briefing has not yet been confirmed but it is expected to be a televised media briefing taking place at St Andrew's House.

According to reports, Nicola Sturgeon is briefing opposition party leaders today on the current Covid situation in Scotland.