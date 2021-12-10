Nicola Sturgeon is set to make an unscheduled Covid announcement today as Omicron cases rise.

Countries around the world have been tightening measures in an attempt to try and curb the spread of the new variant, which is thought to be more transmissible.

So far, the Scottish government has urged people to tighten their compliance with existing measures, such as mask wearing and working from home.

However more restrictions could be on their way as the first minister hosts an unscheduled press briefing today.

Yesterday, the Scotsman reported that Sturgeon was briefing opposition parties on the current Covid situation in Scotland.

Here's what you need to know about Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing today...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing today?





The time of today's briefing is currently unconfirmed, however this article will be updated when the time is released.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's announcement today?





It is thought that Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update will be streamed on the Scottish government's social media platforms.

The briefing is also likely to be broadcast on news channels including BBC Scotland.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said so far about new restrictions?





On Wednesday evening, following Boris Johnsons's announcement about plan B in England, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Re UK gov announcement of Covid Plan B today, all these protections are already in place in and have helped us get Delta cases down.

"Tough question we all face in period ahead is whether these protections will be strong enough against a rapidly spreading Omicron variant…

"Even if (and it is still if) Omicron doesn’t cause more severe disease, the numbers of people who might be infected by its faster spread will create big challenges for NHS and economy - so we need to consider carefully (but quite quickly) what proportionate response needed.

"In meantime, all of us complying strictly with current protections will help. And even if you feel angry with a politician just now, please remember just how important compliance is for the health & safety of you, your loved ones and the country."