A lifesaving organisation has benefitted from a generous donation of more than £3,000 thanks in part to readers of The Herald.

In August, an experienced Scottish wild swimmer set herself the incredible challenge of swimming the entire length of Loch Lomond - without a wetsuit - to raise vital funds for the volunteer-run Loch Lomond Rescue Boat following a spate of drownings which occurred in Scottish waters over the summer.

Heartbroken by the events, Nicola Mather from Edinburgh set herself the incredible challenge to show gratitude to the selfless volunteers who keep people safe in Scotland’s waters and to raise much-needed funds to ensure that they can continue their vital work.

Speaking about the decision to take on the swim following the tragedies, Mrs Mather said: “I felt so awful for everyone involved and their friends and family, but also the rescuers.

“I just wanted to do something constructive and I couldn’t think of anyone better to raise money for than a local charity on the Loch who have very difficult things at a time when they are extremely busy and just something to say thank you to them.

“As a swimmer and somebody that uses the water, I think it is just so selfless what they do.”

READ MORE: Wild swimmer goes the distance of Loch Lomond to raise money following drownings

It took the 48-year-old nearly 16 and a half hours to complete the mammoth 21.6 mile challenge which only around 60 people have ever officially done before.

She began her swim at 5.10am on August 10 in Balloch after walking down the Duncan Mills slipway and had the support and motivation of Chris, her husband Elliot who helped to keep her fed, kayaker Rich and friend Diana along the way.

She completed the feat at Ardlui at 9.37pm where she crawled out of the water to be congratulated by her supporters and people who had spotted her from the campsite near the loch - as well as a welcome party of midges.

On Sunday, December 5, she was able to donate a total of £3,330.52 to the Loch Lomond Rescue Boat thanks to her fundraising efforts which were supported by Herald readers.

The Loch Lomond Rescue Boat is an independent lifeboat which is entirely crewed by volunteers and funded by donations.

It attends around 100 callouts a year, and at its peak can have up to eight callouts on a single day.

Currently they are trying to raise money to move the boathouse to Balloch from Luss for quicker access to continue their lifesaving efforts.

A statement on the rescue boat’s social media about the donation said: “This incredible donation is greatly received and is invaluable in helping keep the boat operational especially during the busy summer period.

“Nicky raised the money by swimming the length of Loch Lomond. Nicky completed the 21.6 mile challenge in 16 hours and 27 minutes earlier this year and pictures from the day show her crawling onto the shore at Ardlui following what she described as her “hardest swim yet.”

“Massive thanks to Nicky and her team for choosing LLRB to receive this amazing donation.”

Donations to Loch Lomond Rescue Boat can be made here.