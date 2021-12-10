SCIENTISTS in Scotland are warning that the Omicron virus could spread dangerously and that, therefore, restrictions on social life and interaction are necessary before Christmas. Yet out of 21,000 hospital beds, 582 are currently occupied by Covid patients. The news from South Africa, where Omicron originated, is that its effects are mild, mostly not requiring hospital treatment. At the time of writing, no-one with Omicron in Scotland has been admitted to hospital, according to Public Health Scotland.

It is all very well for clinicians to predict 150 Covid admissions a day in the coming weeks, but they are doing this on the basis of experience of the Delta variant, which appears to have been significantly more severe than Omicron. According to the Office of National Statistics, 95 per cent of those over 16 in the UK have antibodies, with 98% in the older age groups that are deemed more vulnerable to the disease.

It is difficult not to see in demands for restrictions to be reimposed a desire to control the adult population. But we are now accustomed to greater freedom than we had a year ago, and I doubt that many of us would accept the curbs we complied with last year. That, of course, is before we begin to consider the further damage that would be done to business and enterprise.

If all the caution is because of limited capacity in our NHS, the answer is not to restrict people’s freedoms but to have a serious rethink about how our NHS is funded and run.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh.

* RECENT media articles report significant increases in the number of GPs, nurses and consultant vacancies within NHS Scotland whilst Health Secretary Humza Yousef claims that staffing levels have increased by 7,500 over the past year. What exactly are they doing?

GM Lindsay, Kinross.

SELFISHNESS OF THE REFUSENIKS

AS usual Neil Mackay ("Covid crazies are perpetuating pandemic – not health experts", The Herald, December 9) pulls no punches. I say a heartfelt “hear, hear” to everything he says.

I wonder how Joanna Blythman will react to her colleague’s evisceration of the selfish loonies she seems to champion?

The numbers of voluntarily non-vaccinated clogging up our hospitals is testament to this selfish stupidity and I would dearly love to show these clowns the door rather than treat them. The idea that cancer patients and other deserving cases are being neglected in favour of such people gives me the screaming pip.

Forbes Dunlop, Glasgow.

CONCEPT OF GOD IS ILLOGICAL

PERHAPS the Rev Dr Robert Anderson (Letters, December 7) might get his Father to introduce Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to Myra Hindley and Ian Brady when he gets to Heaven.

Surely as repentant murderers "who believeth in Him" they will be there. Perhaps when his father and stepmother get to Heaven when they repent their sins after enjoying a long life they can explain to him why they made him suffer the way they did.

I think it is important to remember that religion is a faith, the meaning of which is described in the dictionary as "firm belief in something for which there is no proof".

People do good things because they are good people and they do bad things because they are bad people. Religion is used to explain good things by believers in God because they can offer no evidence of the existence of God.

I would dearly love to meet "God" to ask him why He "who created all living things" felt the need to create Covid, but as I think the whole concept illogical, and even though I have never murdered someone, I will not be afforded the luxury of everlasting life along with Hindley and Brady.

Iain McIntyre, Sauchie.

WHY SHOULD TAXES SUBSIDISE DOGS?

LIKE Stuart Brennan (Letters, December 8), I applaud Doug Marr’s call to bring back dog licences (“It’s barking mad not to reintroduce dog licences”, The Herald, December 6). I well remember going along to the Post Office in my youth to pay 7s 6d for my wee Westie’s licence. However, my affection for man’s best friend has diminished over the years with the proliferation of badly behaved dogs and disrespectful owners, particularly in the past two years.

Here in Dumfries & Galloway, there has been an outcry over proposed council cuts to the maintenance of public toilets in the face of budget cuts, but we still have wardens to police dog behaviour and empty poo bins (for those who use them), not to mention the poor park attendants who regularly get spattered with dog excrement from random deposits when strimming and mowing our public grass areas.

I don’t mind paying taxes to provide conveniences for my fellow humans, but isn’t it time that dog licensing was reintroduced to contribute to the cost of doggy conveniences?

It is the norm in many countries across Europe and might discourage the multiple ownership of dogs which seems to be the fashion here now. Considering the feeding and vet costs incurred by most responsible dog lovers, surely an annual, or lifetime, licence for the privilege of keeping a four-legged friend is not a big ask, and would not be that difficult to implement.

Anne Shackleton, Kirkcudbright.

OH FOR PATIENCE ON THE GREEN

AS a paid-up member of golfs’ YA (Yips Anonymous), thankfully currently in abeyance, I can identify with the issue of time spent on the green assessing a putt (Letters, December 9). In the past it has been my experience and misfortune that the time over a putt has been in inverse proportion to its distance from the hole.

Anyway, one putt at a time, sweet Jesus, Show me the line. One putt at a time (apologies to Lena Martell).

R Russell Smith, Largs.