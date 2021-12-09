TWO Rangers fans have been arrested by French police after disruptive behaviour on board a flight to Lyon.

Belfast Media reports that the flight was taking fans to watch Rangers play Olympique Lyonnais in a Europa League tie tonight.

Fans were reportedly engaging in boisterous shouting, loud singing and drinking alcohol that had been brought on board.

One passenger told Belfast Media that airline staff had to reprimand the fans for their behaviour, and that passengers were told to wait in their seats as the Gendarmes boarded.

A video shows one man wearing a Rangers top, asking other passengers to stop filming.

When challenged and asked if he is "the police", the man responds with "Yes."

A second Rangers fan stood in the aisle to block the passenger from recording the arrests.

An Easyjet spokesperson told Belfast Media: "We can confirm that police met flight EZY6735 from Belfast to Lyon today on arrival and arrested two passengers who were behaving disruptively onboard.

“Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour towards our staff.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always our highest priority.”

We previously reported that Rangers fans would be locked out of the tie with Lyon, but a swift U-turn allowed an away following.