A Royal Navy serviceman has been found dead at Faslane naval base.
Emergency services were called to HM Naval Base Clyde at around 12.30pm on Thursday, where the man's body was found.
Officers have confirmed that they are investigating the death, which they are treating as 'unexplained'.
A spokesperson for the Royal Navy told Sky News: "We are aware of an incident and cannot comment further at this stage."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 12.30pm on Thursday, December 9, officers were called to Faslane naval base following the death of a man.
"A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
The naval base is home to the Royal Navy's Submarine Service, and includes four Vanguard-class submarines, which are each armed with Trident nuclear weapons.
