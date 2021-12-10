Omicron cases are on the rise, and today, Nicola Sturgeon will address concerns in an unscheduled briefing.

It was confirmed this morning that the First Minister will take to the podium in St Andrew's House in Edinburgh at 12.15pm today.

We'll be streaming the update live on our social media channels.

We've taken a look at the Omicron situation in Scotland, from where cases are being confirmed to which rules could change.

Where are cases being confirmed?





So far, 109 cases have been identified across the country, however weekly data released by Public Health Scotland suggests as many as 389 people could have tested positive for the variant.

The first cases were identified on November 20 in Glasgow and Lanarkshire. These areas now have 48 and 30 cases respectively.

You can use our interactive database and map to see how many cases of the variant have been identified in your area.

So far, nine health boards have recorded at least one case of the variant. The only areas that remain free of the strain are NHS Orkney, NHS Shetland, NHS Western Isles, NHS Dumfries and Galloway and NHS Borders.

Who is testing positive?





Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that Omicron currently only makes up about 4% of Covid cases in Scotland, but warned that its arrival in Scotland was a “very significant cause for concern”.

Half of the Omicron cases confirmed so far in Scotland have been identified in people aged 20 to 39.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said the "somewhat younger age profile" of those infected with Omicron compared to overall Covid cases reflected the "early detection of a large number of cases in events that typically attract people in these age groups".

The first known Omicron outbreak in Scotland was linked to a private event on November 20 involving residents from Greater Glasgow and Lanarkshire, with six cases subsequently traced to a Steps concert at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on November 22.

This week, NHS Highland reported a 'significant outbreak' of the virus linked to a music event held at the Royal British Legion in Nairn on Saturday, November 27.

They say a small number of those cases were confirmed as being cases of the Omicron variant.

Have schools been affected?





A number of schools have been affected by the variant.

A pupil at Millburn Academy in Inverness tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, and health officials believe it is a suspected case of the new variant.

Last week, a Paisley primary school moved to online learning due to staffing shortages as a result Covid cases that could potentially be linked to the new Omicron variant.

Pupils and staff at Todholm Primary School in Paisley were moved to online learning after NHS Track and Trace teams identified a number of close contacts within the school, including staff members, with links to Omicron cases.

Will rules change?





We are not sure what will be announced in today's briefing.

However, last night, Scots were urged to postpone their Christmas parties until another time amid concern over rising Omicron cases.

Public Health Scotland issued the advice last night given that Covid cases, particularly those caused by Omicron, are being linked to Christmas parties. PHS is urging people to defer parties at this time.

Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science and Medical Director, PHS said: “There is much that we still need to learn about Omicron, but early evidence suggests that this new Covid variant is much more transmissible. The impact of this transmissibility has been seen in recent weeks, with a number of Omicron outbreaks linked to parties."