I FAIL to understand the SNP/Green coalition's obsession with seeking to intrude into the most private aspects of people's lives. First, we had the aborted Named Persons Scheme, which was shot down by the Supreme Court for interfering with human rights, and now the Health and Wellbeing Census, which includes children as young as 14 being asked about their sexual habits and which is being viewed by many as the Snooper's Charter Mark 2 ("Explicit Scottish pupil sex survey "not confidential", December 5).

Hailed by the Scottish Government as being "confidential" and for "research purposes" only, we also learn that any children identified as being in need of assistance will be given help. So how can the information be called "confidential" when children's details will be spread throughout local authority departments? Moreover, we have seen in the past the details of "confidential" research being leaked into the public arena and this latest initiative will turn out no better.

Full marks to the local authorities which have refused to take part in the census, a decision which seemingly reflects the mood of the public regarding this assault on our privacy. It also prevents the survey being viewed as a Scotland-wide project which devalues any information gained. Nicola Sturgeon should bin this unnecessary money-wasting and time-wasting census now and draw back from her Government's obvious obsession to control every aspect of our lives.

Bob MacDougall, Kippen.

THE ISSUE OF CONFIDENTIALITY

THE front-page headline last Sunday was about the Scottish Government’s health and wellbeing census for schoolchildren not being confidential. The article divulged that if those analysing the results saw something which suggested a pupil could be at risk, they could alert the local authority. The analysts would not be aware of the pupil’s identity. Only the appropriate people in the local authority would have the information. The headline conveyed a different impression.

This type of "confidentiality" is not unknown. Most of us like to think that when we vote in elections our choice is confidential. In fact, should "those in authority" wish to find out who we voted for they can do so. I have no recollection of you ever bringing this to people’s attention. It is perhaps being selective in reporting potential breaches of confidentiality.

We are all aware of recent cases where children have been abused and murdered by family members. In some of these cases warning signs were there but not picked up by the relevant authorities. Will anyone really take comfort from the fact that neither the victims’ nor the perpetrators’ rights to privacy were breached?

Douglas Morton, Lanark.

SNP INCAPABLE OF LEARNING

THE SNP is incapable of learning even from its own history. Recycling parts of John Swinney's failed Named Persons Act in another guise just displays this trait.

It is even more on show in the endless cycle of new dates for Indyref2, which is also a rejected idea.

The SNP does not have the breadth of talent to innovate new policies that are genuinely in the interests of the vast majority of Scots. Taking the Greens on board has narrowed options rather than expand them. The headlong rush to carbon neutrality sooner than is practicable will also bear this out.

Under the SNP Scotland is demonstrably going backwards. When any government's best defence of failures is to point out that whilst we might be bad, our neighbours are worse (and this is often not the case), then we are scraping the bottom of the barrel. Will the most inappropriate slogan the SNP ever came up with be not "It's Scotland's Oil" but "Stronger for Scotland"?

Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow.

A WORLD DEFINED BY PAROCHIALISM

SO the owner of a small Scottish business, Michelle Maddox of Clootie McToot, receives multiple threats of violence and is labelled a traitor by Scottish nationalists for promoting her products at a festive food and drinks fair at 10 Downing Street, attended by the Prime Minister.

Any reasonable person may want to congratulate her on her good fortune, to be delighted she has an opportunity to promote her business in such a high-profile way, to reach new markets, maybe grow her business and employ more staff in Aberfeldy, where her business is based.

But it appears a conspicuous minority of Scottish nationalists don't think like a reasonable person. Their world seemingly is defined by parochialism and so any enterprising Scot looking towards the massive market south of the jurisdictional Border, must be vilified.

Boris Johnson doesn't float my boat either but Ms Maddox is out there promoting a Scottish brand and business, and helping drive her local economy. She is to be applauded, not abused.

Martin Redfern, Melrose.

A SHAMEFUL WASTE OF TALENT

IAIN Macwhirter laments the lack of a coherent industrial policy in Scotland and, as a consequence, the catastrophe about to descend on the prospects of the 100,000 individuals employed in the oil and gas sector ("Is Nicola Sturgeon the Margaret Thatcher of Scotland’s Oil?", December 5). He points out that many have already left to work overseas and ruefully observes that Scotland’s biggest export has always been its people.

Scottish émigrés were previously drawn from the ranks of the dispossessed, but recently it has been those with professional qualifications who have gone abroad to improve their lot. That seems unlikely to continue. The deterioration in the quality of education, as measured by unbiased international assessment, means that youngsters in this country are being denied the opportunity to achieve their full potential, whether here or elsewhere.

This represents a shameful waste of talent among Scotland’s youth and is a shocking indictment of 14 years of SNP Government maladministration.

Bob Scott, Drymen.

QUESTIONS OVER ASYLUM SEEKERS

JOHN Milne (Letters, December 5) chastises me, but I make no excuses for using the words "pretend asylum seekers".

If they were genuine they would not pay more than £3,000 and get into rubber dinghies to cross the Channel. They would instead use the money to buy a ticket on a ferry or use the Channel Tunnel. If they were genuine they would not burn their identification documents or pose as unaccompanied children.

These "pretend" asylum seekers entered Europe and passed through several "safe havens" to get to the UK the land "flowing with milk and honey" and free housing. If they feared for their lives, as they now claim, why did they not claim asylum in the first EU country they entered? Once granted asylum status they would then be free to travel to the UK or elsewhere.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow.