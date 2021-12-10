Christmas festivities are in full swing, and Bearsden Choir are gearing up to spread some extra cheer with their upcoming Christmas performances.
The group of 130 members are excited to entertain audiences with their long-awaited annual Christmas shows.
Rehearsals continue as the team work hard to guarantee quality performances ensues.
Taking place between Tuesday, December 21 and Christmas Day, the five Christmas performances will be broadcast online on YouTube, Facebook and the choir’s website. The special Christmas performances will take place in Kingsborough Sanctuary on Hyndland Road in Glasgow.
For the next couple of weeks, The Herald will be showcasing exclusive behind the scenes snippets of Bearsden Choir practising for their big end of year Christmas concerts.
You can view part 6 below:
