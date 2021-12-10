THE author of a new book has called for more to be done to honour two Glasgow architects who did much to shape the modern city.

John Stewart says it is remarkable that Sir John James Burnet and James Miller, who died in 1938 and 1947 respectively, should have been neglected for so long.

Surviving examples of Burnet's work include the Athenaeum, the old Savings Bank Hall in Ingram Street, Waterloo Chambers, Atlantic Chambers, the Clyde Navigational Trust headquarters on Robertson Street, the "great, swashbuckling" Charing Cross Mansions, and the Cenotaph on George Square.

Miller's work includes Central Station (pictured), St Enoch subway station, Hampden Park and such office and bank buildings as the Anchor Line and the Union and two Commercial Bank of Scotland buildings.

Miller also designed Turnberry and Gleneagles hotels.

Stewart says Burnet is simply one of Scotland’s greatest artists and finest-ever architects, while Miller, a Perthshire farmer’s son, is indisputably the country's most prolific.

Miller's sheer volume of work, he adds, "has had more impact on Scotland, particularly the west of Scotland, than any other architect ... it seems extraordinary that he is not a household name, at least north of the border".

Both architects created "art of the highest standard in sandstone and granite, and their masterpieces from this period should be treasured accordingly, just as much as any of the finest paintings or sculpture in the Kelvingrove Art Galleries or the Burrell Collection", the author writes in the book, The Life and Works of Glasgow Architects James Miller and John James Burnet.

"I hope the book will lead to an appreciation of the work of both men. It is a shame that so little has been done to honour their memory and their buildings", he said.

An audio tour taking visitors to the architects' many surviving buildings would be a good idea, he added.

