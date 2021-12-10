The family of a Fife pensioner last seen three months ago are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Paul Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, September 15 after going for a walk in St Andrews.
He left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue in Fife, before then being spotted at around 10.45pm in Hepburn Gardens at the junction with Lawhead Road.
He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.
The 74-year-old's family has released a new image in the hope that someone may have seen him.
Community sergeant Matt Spencer said: “Paul has not been seen since and has not been in touch with his family are understandably very concerned, as are officers.
“We have carried out extensive searches to try to find Paul, including door-to-door enquiries and obtaining CCTV.
"We are asking anyone who may know where Paul is to get in touch. Or if Paul hears about this appeal then please call us or your family.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of Thursday, September 16, 2021.
