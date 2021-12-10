DUNDEE boss James McPake has emerged as a shock managerial contender for Hibs.

Herald Sport understands that McPake could well become part of a new managerial regime at the club.

Earlier this week Hibs sacked manager Jack Ross despite the fact that he'd led them to the League Cup final against Celtic later this month.

A 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat to Livingston in midweek saw the Edinburgh men pull the trigger on Ross after Hibs had recorded just one win in their last nine league matches.

Hibs had slumped to seventh in the table and were 11 points off the third spot.

Former Blackburn Rovers boss Steve Kean has been installed as the early bookies evens money favourite for the Easter Road post.

However, Kean who joined Hibs as academy director last month has been widely tipped to take over the reins from Ross given his football management experience and long-standing in the game.

Ironically McPake worked under Kean as a player when he was an assistant at Coventry City in 2009.

The Scotsman could well turn to McPake to help him form part of his managerial backroom team if he gets the nod to succeed Ross.

The former Northern Irish defender plied his trade at Easter Road from 2012 to 2014 and never hid his affection for the Capital club.

McPake quit playing football in January 2018 and was named Dundee boss in 2019.

He guided the Dark Blues back to the Premiership after a two-year absence in season 2020/21 and scooped the SPFL Championship Manager of the Year award in the process.

It could also see McPake lock horns once again with Hearts boss Robbie Neilson as city rivals after he pipped the Jambos boss to the manager award despite Hearts winning the Championship last season.

The 37-year-old is widely regarded as one of the Scottish Premiership and Scottish football's up-and-coming managers with a growing reputation.

McPake has also worked closely with Gordon Strachan at Dens Park for the past three years.

Former Scotland boss Strachan also has strong Coventry City connections having played with the club as a player and served five years as a manager from 1996-2001.

McPake is up against some pretty stiff opposition with former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon being linked with a return to the post.

Former Celtic midfielder and Aberdeen No.2 Scott Brown is also in the frame alongside former Hamilton, Norwich and Preston gaffer Alex Neil, as well as St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson and former Reds manager Derek McInnes.

Ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is quoted as the 100/1 rank outsider for the position with former Tottenham, Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell available at the same price.