A woman was sexually assaulted by a passing cyclist when walking along a road in Paisley, police have confirmed.
Officers are now appealing for information after the incident where a man on a bike approached the woman on Renfrew Road and 'slapped her on the bottom', at around 4.45pm on Thursday (December 9).
Police Scotland said the assault was "completely unacceptable".
The man, who also shouted something to her before making off, is described as white, in his late teens to early 20s, and was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging trousers and black trainers.
He was wearing a black face covering and his bike was black with red markings.
Constable James Rennie said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable. We will be gathering CCTV footage from that area and reviewing it for any additional information on the suspect.
"I would appeal to motorists and members of the public who were in the area at the time to think back and consider if you saw this cyclist.
"If you have any das cam devices, please check your footage as it could have captured images which would assist us in identifying this man.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2293 of 9 December, 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information and remain anonymous.
