WHEN Jay Emmanuel-Thomas put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Aberdeen in May, Pittodrie manager Stephen Glass described his arrival as a sign of intent that “marks the first piece of the jigsaw as we look to re-build our front line”.

The Dons lost that jigsaw piece for a while as the towering front man fell out of favour and didn’t start a game for nine Premiership fixtures as Glass sought a way to complete the puzzle.

JET’s return to action, however, seems to have squared the circle for the Reds with his trickery and good use of the ball helping bring two successive wins – against Livingston and St Mirren - and a move up the league table. There is an aim, too, not to falter against St Johnstone in Perth today.

Emmanuel-Thomas did not moan to his manager about being left out of the starting line-up for such a prolonged period. Rather, he worked away expecting that a recall would come.

“The manager has a job to do,” he said, “and he’s got a lot of players to pick from. He’s got to create a base and a bit of solidity in the team. Obviously, the team weren’t performing really well and we were struggling to hit the back of the net in a few games, but it seems to have changed now.

“It was never the aim to be going in and knocking his door and asking him why I wasn’t involved. I was just getting on with training and waiting to be called upon.

“To be fair, I didn’t change much. It was more as a whole, as a team, that we knew we had to finish our opportunities in the final third. So, the more chances we create, the more chances we have to score.

“That’s how I worked it out. If I can help create more chances, then it gives us more opportunities the put the ball in the net. That’s how I processed it. As a team, I felt that’s the one thing we were missing.”

Those goals have not been from him, though. Christian Ramirez, Marley Watkins and Ryan Hedges, a play Glass hopes to retain beyond his current contract, scheduled to end in the summer, are the attackers who have being damaging opponents. JET’s needs, he insists, are secondary to victories for the team.

“I never lost faith at all,” he said. “It’s a team game and with the squad we have of around 22 players and there’s always going to be a time when you’re needed to be called upon. It’s all about maintaining high spirits and I always have belief in my own abilities so when called upon I know I could deliver.

“From the win against Livi it gave us that buzz and took us into the next one. You can feel the confidence building within the boys. The vibe is different and it’s all a good feeling and we want to take that into Saturday.”