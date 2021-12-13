By Aoife Deery

2021 has been a significant year for housing. As we have said before in this column, the pandemic has showed us how important safe and secure housing is for people, as staying home has been the main public health message for much of the past 20 months. This year has seen the continuation of protections against eviction which were introduced during the pandemic, including pre-action requirements, which have helped landlords and tenants communicate better, and all eviction grounds being discretionary means that every case has the opportunity to be heard and deliberated on, rather than evictions having to be granted by default in many instances. These showed us that there could be a different way of dealing with arrears. As we round off the year, more changes are due to come in the form of a new Rented Sector Strategy, which will lay out plans and proposals for improving accessibility, affordability and availability of housing in the rented sector. Specific measures being proposed include the right to decorate and own pets, as part of the Greens’ deal with the Scottish Government. These proposals bring to the fore some strongly held beliefs about what tenants should and should not be able to do to make their house a home and we look forward to open conversations on these matters and others.