A second hospital ward in the Scottish Highlands has been closed following an outbreak of coronavirus.
Ward 7a at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness was closed on Friday night to new patients and visitors after the virus outbreak.
Ward 5a in the Highlands hospital is also closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.
It is currently unknown if any of the cases are the Omicron coronavirus variant, but NHS Highland said that tests were ongoing.
Infection prevention and control measures have been put in place, and close contacts have been identified. Patients are being clinically assessed and monitored, with normal in-patient care continuing.
The hospital did not reveal how many infections there are on the ward, and NHS Highland said it would give a further update on Monday at 4pm.
Adam Brown, consultant microbiologist, said: “The fact that we have apparently unrelated instances of Covid-19 in two different wards shows how prevalent the virus is in the community at the moment.
"It is more important than ever to keep to guidance about distancing, hand washing, and wearing a face covering.”
