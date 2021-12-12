Andrew Taylor and the Harmonizers

(Rock Indiana Records)

SOMETIMES you’re listening to a new album for the first time and a certain track quickly, stubbornly, gets under your skin and insists on immediate replays. Such is the case with Everything’s Really the Same, the sixth track on the latest album from the prodigious pen of Andrew Taylor, the driving spirit behind the Edinburgh-based Americana band, Dropkick – and, as it happens, a most under-rated songwriter.

Graced by the subtle pedal-steel of Iain Sloan, of the Wynntown Marshals, it’s a gorgeous, affecting and reflective song. It puts me in mind of Ferguslie Park-era Stealers Wheel, and is on a par with other great Taylor songs such as Feeling Never Goes Away and It’s Still Raining.

Like the other songs, it grew from melodies and chord progressions that Taylor had recorded on his phone when the lockdown put normal life on hold; it was a long process involving some 40 songs, 14 of which made it onto the album, with musical input from the Harmonizers – Taylor, brother Alastair, Ian Grier and Sloan.

There are so many strong songs here (It’s Misery Again, For This to Pass, Life is Good, and Just Let It Happen, among them) replete with west-coast harmonies and Sloan’s pedal steel.

Give it a listen, and catch Dropkick themselves as they gradually return to the live circuit.