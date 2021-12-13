HE was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century whose music still resonates nearly six years after his death.

Now, a previously unheard David Bowie song, recorded in 1965 when he was aged 18, has been discovered – and could fetch thousands of pounds at auction as interest surges in the sale amongst fans of the British star.

The tune, I Want Your Love, by David Bowie And The Lower Third was written by John Dee and Jack Tarr.

Bowie was then working with US record producer Shel Talmy and, according to the publishing database and Shel Talmy archives, it was also produced by him.

The band were hired to demo the song and it is described as a “full-on The Who-style assault with slashing guitars and David Bowie’s distinctive vocals’’.

The acetate came from the archives of one of the UK’s biggest publishing companies.

Auctioneers say it has probably never been played until now and is in excellent condition.

It is expected to fetch between £8,000 to £12,000 at Wessex Auction Rooms when the sale goes ahead on December 16.

A spokesman said: “This previously unreleased and unheard David Bowie recording has come to light from an amazing archive haul, and is by far the best of the bunch.

“The seller purchased the physical music archive of one of the world’s biggest publishing firms and unearthed a raft of amazing demos and unheard tracks from huge artists.

“It takes months of work going through databases to get the info but we really have discovered the cream of the crop.’’

It comes as an album originally recorded by Bowie for a 2001 release, which was held up by what is described as “record label politics”, and later scuppered by a leak on the internet, is finally released.

Toy has been made available as part of the “Brilliant Adventure” box set, two decades later than intended, featuring reworkings of Bowie songs from the late 60s and early 70s.