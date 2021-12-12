A MUD lark at heart, Megan Keith scavenged gold at Sunday’s European cross-country championships in Fingal with a gamble to go for broke in her quest for treasure that paid out handsomely.

Fourth over 3000m at last summer’s European Under-20 championships, the teenager from Inverness was not to be left off the podium again in the pre-Christmas chill of Ireland. Tracking the lead at half-way of the 4km U20 women’s race, Keith surged clear and invited the pack to hunt her down.

“I had no idea whether what I was doing was enough I knew to be in with a chance of a good finish,” she admitted. “I had to make it hard from a long way out.”

Prescient, with the Edinburgh University student three seconds clear of Norway’s Ingeborg Ostgard while leading GB&NI to a team bronze in the points standings. “It was amazing when I crossed the line,” the 19-year-old declared.

“The whole way down the straight, I thought there weas someone there. I don’t think I‘ve run that quickly down the finishing straight my whole life. But it was the time to do it.” A spur perhaps, for further big days ahead. “I’ll see how quickly I can go on the track in the summer.”

It helped the British squad retain their customary place atop the overall Euro Cross medal table with an eventual haul of five golds, one silver and two bronze for their individual and collective efforts.

Charles Hicks bolted late to win the Under-23 men’s race ahead of Ireland’s Darragh McElhinney with the hosts procuring their sole win of the day from the team contest, with GB&NI second.

While Ben West anchored the British to a third victory in the mixed relay, along with Hannah Nuttall, Luke Duffy and momentum-shifter Alex Bell as the Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell surged from 12 seconds down to gift West a critical advantage.

Denmark’s Axel Christensen took the Under-20 men’s title with Scottish duo Hamish Armitt and Lewis Hannigan 10th and 65th amid a team triumph for the UK. “I was injured all summer and didn't get back until September time,” said Armitt. “So I'm really pleased with the result.”

Italy’s Nadia Battocletti claimed the U23 women’s spoils with Glasgow-based prospect Eloise Walker deflated despite picking up a team bronze from 19th place. “It was pretty fast at the start and I think I just died from then on,” she confessed.

Norway celebrated the two senior titles with Karoline Grovdal bursting away from Sweden’s Meraf Mahta for the senior women’s title, but with Jess Judd’s fourth spot hauling GB&NI to team gold.

While Jakob Ingebrigtsen ended a fantastical 2021 by adding the senior men’s crown to his Olympic 1500m title. It was the lone race where the Brits departed empty-handed with Scots rivals Andy Butchart and Jamie Crowe two seconds apart in 23rd and 24th, and Stuart McCallum 27th.

“It was hard work,” said Butchart, whose early challenge faded. “My legs felt good. But they obviously weren’t good.”