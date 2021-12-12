TEDDY JENKS scored in controversial fashion to ensure Aberdeen recorded a third win on the bounce on Saturday.

But the on-loan Brighton midfielder refused to divulge if he handled the ball in the build-up to his 84th minute strike that sent St Johnstone to the bottom of the Premiership table.

Saints boss Callum Davidson fumed at full-time, and replays showed that he certainly had a fair point after Jenks cushioned the ball into his path with his hand before drilling into the bottom corner to take all three points.

Referee Greg Aitken saw no problem with the goal and Jenks was delighted to make his mark after coming off the substitutes bench in Perth.

He said: “I haven’t seen it back! I don’t remember too much, I just remember it dropping my feet and me peeling away to celebrate with the fans.

“You’ve still got to put it in the net. And you’re always told play to the whistle. It bounced at my feet, I hit it and it went in. The ref didn’t blow, and we end up winning the game 1-0, which is the most important thing.

“We’ve had enough go against us this season. I don’t know how many penalties we’ve had this year but not many, maybe one against Celtic?

“We’ve had a few…I wouldn’t say poor decisions. But we’ve had stuff go against us. So it’s nice to get one for us, maybe. It does even itself out. We’re just delighted with the win.”

Aberdeen are now just a point off fifth place and Jenks believes that momentum is starting to build under the leadership of Stephen Glass.

He continued: “The spirit wasn’t bad even when we were losing. But now that we’re picking up wins, it’s really starting to build and we’re all getting much closer.

“That helps when maybe the performance is a bit of a struggle – but we can dig deep to win together. The performances had been good, it was just the results that haven’t been coming our way.

“Now that they are, we just need to keep it going. I think we can do that. That was my second goal and I couldn’t be more happy with it, especially as we got the win – that’s the most important thing.

“Winning against St Johnstone was important because that’s exactly the sort of game we were losing at the start of the season.

“To get a scrappy win – but a win – is really important, because we’ve had good performances for a while. The results just haven’t been there. Three wins on the bounce shows that we’re building momentum.”

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark was booked for his protests after the Aberdeen winner on Saturday and at full-time he let his frustrations be known.

He fumed: “I obviously saw it at the time. I don’t know how one of the three of them can’t see it. A couple of decisions have gone against us and it’s obviously frustrating.

“We can’t let that frustration have a knock-on effect into the games we’ve got coming up. We’ll dust ourselves down, reflect on what we could have done better and prepare for Wednesday night.”

Saints head to Ibrox in the midweek and go there at the foot of the Premiership table. The league position doesn’t worry Clark though and he has called on the experienced Perth dressing room to turn things around.

He added: “We know we can sort it out. It’s disappointing to see ourselves at the bottom obviously but we’ve got the quality of player to climb the league.

“The performance against Aberdeen was much better than at Dens. We were poor that night. This time we put our stamp on the game and took control in the second half.

“We’ve hit the post and it wasn’t as if we lost on the back of a poor performance. Sometimes things just don’t go your way.

“Training has been good – a high standard with real intensity. The boys are pulling together.

“If they don’t score with the handball we could well be coming away with a 0-0 or nicking a goal for a win. These small things are going against us.

“It’s not through lack of effort or commitment that we lost that game.”