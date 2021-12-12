DAVID GRAY has already left his mark on one cup final for Hibs. What chance the Hampden hero from 2016 being given the chance to try to influence another?

Gray admits he doesn’t know if he will still be in charge of the team this morning, never mind for Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic. A lot could change between now and then, with the small matter of a rearranged league match against Dundee tomorrow night to be navigated, too.

The former full-back got his first taste of management in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren, with Joe Shaughnessy’s late equaliser denying Gray a debut win after Josh Campbell had put Hibs in front.

If the Easter Road board decide to take their time in selecting Jack Ross’ successor, then Jamie Murphy says the players would have no problem with Gray holding the fort until a permanent appointment can be sourced.

Gray is still just 33 years old and only retired from playing in the summer but Murphy believes the caretaker boss would have the backing of the dressing room if he ends up leading them out at Hampden at the weekend.

“Everyone has a lot of respect for Dave around the place,” said the former Rangers forward, himself only a year younger than his temporary boss.

“He is a club legend and was club captain right up until six months ago. So he has that immediate respect from everyone.

“We all listened to what he had to say and there were a few things tactically which were different (in the St Mirren game).

“There were a few new ideas here and there and by and large they all went positively so he, Eddie May and Craig Samson did a great job.

“We'd be happy to have Dave here as long as he can and I'm sure that's the same with him. He knows what he's doing, he's done all of his coaching badges and he's ready.

“He had a six month apprenticeship under the last manager and I'm sure he's learned a lot. The club make these decisions but we all have total respect for Dave.

"It would be no problem going into the final with Dave in charge but these are all things the club will look to do as I don't know the process. We just try to put in performances as players and get on with the job.”

Hibernian will be desperate to beat Dundee ,firstly to end their recent wretched league run but also to imbue them with confidence ahead of the cup final when they will be massive underdogs.

“We wanted three points against St Mirren but it was important that the performance was there and that we didn't lose the game,” added Murphy.

"If we can go into Tuesday and try and get the win before heading to Hampden then hopefully it'll be one of those special days. There is a lot of hard work before then.

"Sunday is obviously a big game but Dundee on Tuesday is also a very important game at home for us. We want to win every game at home especially and it's important we get ourselves ready for that.”

Shaughnessy’s clinical strike was his fifth of the season, making him St Mirren’s joint top scorer alongside the injured Eamonn Brophy.

That says a lot about Jim Goodwin’s side’s struggles in attack this term, with Curtis Main and Kristian Dennis again failing to make an impact at the weekend and Lee Erwin seemingly permanently wedged to the substitutes’ bench.

“My goal was similar to the one I scored to give us a 2-2 draw at Easter Road from an almost identical delivery from Scott Tanser,” recalled Shaughnessy. “I decided to try and get into the middle of their box and, luckily, I made a great connection.

“I don’t know what the answer is regarding our lack of goals. We just keep on working and training hard and, hopefully, things will start dropping for us. Strikers need a goal to get them off and running so it should just take one of them to bundle the ball over the line. If the rest of us keep chipping in with goals as well then that can only help.”