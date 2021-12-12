AYO Obileye insists he won't alter his trademark penalty technique - because it's brought him unfettered success.

Obileye executed his 66th minute spot-kick in customary calm fashion after Jeando Fuchs' foul on Livingston substitute Andrew Shinnie presented him with the opportunity to out-smart Benjamin Siegrist, the Dundee United keeper.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic defender once more demonstrated his confidence from 12-yards out with a stuttering run-up reminiscent of Man United star Paul Pogba in such moments, ensuring consecutive victories for David Martindale's side who duly moved up to eighth place in the table.

Obileye, 27, has become known for his unorthodox approach and it's something he's no intention of changing.

"It's something I've been doing for years," reflected Obileye.

"It takes a lot of nerve to do a penalty like that. If you miss, you just look back and think the world is going to come at you.

"I've been doing it for a while. I scored a few last season and the season before that as well.

"I practise them in training sometimes. When I was younger, I used to take penalties differently.

"But I think I saw it one time and I can't remember which player it was. But I just thought to myself, I'm going to try that...

"I'm a very calm person. I can take a lot of pressure.

"Since I scored the first one like that, I've just kept going. I don't want to give away my secrets....but it's a risk you've got to take.

"It's the best thing you can do if you can send the keeper the wrong way.

"If I did take one like that and miss, then I would change. But I'm still going to carry on like this.

"I've got a 100 per cent record just now. Hopefully it stays that way."

It was fitting Obileye ultimately decided this tight affair. His presence overall was awesome and he never ceased to cajole his team-mates at Tannadice.

While he relishes the chance to make a difference from the penalty spot, the Englishman would still though rather keep the opposition at bay.

"I like a goal but I love a clean sheet as well," admitted Obileye.

"I think that's our sixth this season. I haven't been scoring as many but I've got more clean sheets.

"That's the biggest thing for me. As long as I get clean sheets, I'm more than happy.

"The boys are just gelling together more. And the belief is coming, which is a big thing."

Livingston's recent resurgence is in sharp contrast to Dundee United's decline.

With just one win in eight games, they must find a way of lifting themselves for Saturday's challenge of facing Premiership leaders Rangers at Ibrox.

Their supporters weren't slow in venting their frustration either and Scott McMann, their left-back, refused to pretend that Tam Courts' side aren't experiencing something of a rough patch.

"I don't blame them for booing to be honest, " said McMann.

"That's not acceptable. A club like Dundee United should be winning games like this.

"It's disappointing but I can understand the fans' frustration.

"They want to see chances created and us winning games.

"We have done that this season so we know we can. That's disappointing for them (the fans) but we can bounce back.

"We picked up a lot of good results earlier in the season to put ourselves in a good position.

"But we want to build on that. We don't just want to sit back and live off results.

"It's a big game and a game we all want to play in.

"It's a chance for us to showcase ourselves and bounce back."