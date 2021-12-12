HIGH winds are set to batter the north of Scotand on Monday morning with the Met Office issuing another 'danger to life' warning.
According to the forecaster, there is a possibility of 'injuries and danger to life from flying debris' in parts of northern Scotland and it's coastal islands.
After Storm Arwen and Storm Barra brought winds of nearly 100mph, the latest alert has warned of similar wind speeds.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Strong winds are possible overnight into Monday morning, before easing through the day.
"There is potential for wind gusts to reach 80 to 85 mph, and in excess of 90 mph in a few locations.
"The strongest gusts will be from a westerly or southwesterly direction."
A deep area of low pressure could bring very windy weather across northern parts of Scotland tonight. There is a risk of disruption to travel, particularly ferry services
The Orkney and Shetland islands are set to bear the brunt of the bad weather, with small parts of mainland Scotland also affected.
A small amount of travel disruption is also expect according to the Met Office.
They have warned of road, air and ferry services possibly being affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, and there is also risk of power cuts in the named areas.
Network Rail is expecting services on West Highland Line and the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line to be affected.
They have prepared for their helicopter to patrol these routes to spot any potential problems following Storms Arwen and Barra.
We're expecting a further spell of heavy rain and high winds on Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning – affecting our West Highland Line and the Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh line in particular…
Regions and local authorities affected:
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Highland
Orkney & Shetland
Orkney Islands
Shetland Islands
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
