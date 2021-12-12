KEANNA Macinnes rounded off her year with victory in the women's 200 metres butterfly at the Scottish Winter short-course meeting in Edinburgh.

A show of strength from the 20-year-old who has been tipped to progress from claiming medals at world junior championships into success at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A comeback, of sorts, when the Stirling University student’s autumn work was abruptly interrupted when she was forced to undergo an emergency appendectomy in Naples when she took ill during the International Swimming League in September.

The Scot, who won in 2:08.30 said: “It was at the ISL Match 3 when I took ill. They didn’t originally think it was my appendix but a few days later, I was in real pain and they decided they had to take it out.

“But it was such a strange situation because none of the doctors or the staff in the hospital spoke English. So they were asking me to answer questions and fill in forms and there was no wifi so I couldn’t even use Google Translate. And the interpreter wasn’t allowed in because of Covid. But I was able to eventually get home and I’m back to normal training thankfully now.”

Macinnes, part of British Swimming’s Lottery-funded squad, faces a busy 2022 and a major fixture headache in a crammed summer that includes European Championships and Commonwealth Games. But she said: “I really would like to make the world championships.”

Elsewhere in Edinburgh, Angus Allison completed a double in the men’s 200m individual medley, Commonwealth contender Craig McNally won a competitive 100m backstroke while teenage hope Katie Goodburn took the women’s 100m individual medley. Uiseann Cooke saw off retiring Edinburgh University team-mate Nick Quinn in the men’s 200m breaststroke with Nottingham-based prospect Calum Melville, aged 15, breaking the British junior record in fifth.