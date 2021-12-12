JOHN Higgins final curse struck again at the Scottish Open.

The Wishaw Wizard slumped to a frustrating 9-5 defeat to Belgium’s Luca Brecel in last night’s final at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales.

Evergreen Higgins has now suffered heartache in FOUR major finals this season – after painful defeats at the Northern Ireland Open, English Open and Champion of Champions.

The Scot, 46, has agonisingly lost eight of his last nine major finals since the 2018 Welsh Open.

“He was too good, he really was,” who also lost 9-4 in the 2017 Scottish Open final.

“The style he plays the game, we’re lucky with snooker right now because kids are watching superstars wanting to be the next Luca Brecel.

“I felt so good. The conditions were amazing.

“There were a couple of shots I was like ‘oh, oh’ but Luca just capitalised on my mistakes and put me on the back foot.

“It was a pleasure to watch him really.”

Higgins has pocketed 31 ranking crowns during his illustrious stint at the top of the green-baize game.

And it’s taken some great determination for Higgins, who has surprisingly doubted his ability to win titles during this run, to keep knocking on the door.

The Glasgow potter would have made history with the longest spell between first and most recent ranking title success at 27-years-and-50-days.

Higgins, who would also have been the third oldest ranking event winner at 46-years-and-208-days-old.

Brecel suffered agony himself at last week’s UK Championship when he was beaten by Chinese Whizkid Zhao Xintong.

But the Belgian Bullet blasted past all comers to land the second ranking title of his career.

The 26-year-old ended a four-year wait for silverware by beating Higgins in the showpiece final.

And with victory Brecel pocketed £70,000 and the famous Stephen Hendry trophy.

"It feels amazing,” beamed Brecel. "I just said to John at the end it was an honour to play him.

“To beat him in a final is absolutely amazing. I’m just happy to eventually get over the line.

“Winning this after losing the UK is an even bigger achievement than winning the UK itself.”

World No 18 Brecel raced 3-0 ahead with a top break of 96 and never looked back.

Higgins stopped the rot before the first mid-session interval.

But Brecel produced a 61 run and pinched a Higgins-esque frame on the black to go 5-1 up.

The Scot once again closed the gap with a visit of 70, but Brecel closed the session 6-2 up after his first century of the week - 104.

And there was no sign of the young gun letting up as he fired in breaks of 79 and 64 to move one step away from a memorable title triumph.

Higgins kept his slender hopes alive as he closed to 8-5 with breaks of 74 and 54.

But Brecel landed the trophy with a classy 127 clearance.