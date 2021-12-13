Omicron cases are rising in Scotland, but what does this mean for schools closing for Christmas?

On Friday, Nicola Sturgeon held a press briefing where she announced new self isolation rules, meaning all household contacts of anyone who test positive for Covid must self-isolate.

Meanwhile Jason Leitch warned that Omicron is likely to become the dominant variant by this week.

With the school holidays round the corner and children unvaccinated, parents and teachers alike are wondering whether schools will close their doors early to keep cases at bay.

Here's what we know...

Will schools in Scotland close early to reduce spread of Omicron?





According to Humza Yousaf, the Scottish government is "considering" closing schools early in an attempt to limit the spread of Omicron.

In response to a question on Good Morning Scotland on Monday morning about the prospects of schools closing early, the health secretary said: "Government undoubtedly will consider that.

"There is actually, as we know, not just educational disruption potentially we know the effect that lockdowns, that previous restrictions and preventative and protective measures had on our young people's mental health.

"So that is something we have to consider of course what we need to do in relation to public health.

"So these matters are being considered by Cabinet. The First Minister will give that update tomorrow but we will do everything we possibly can to keep schools open."

When are schools set to close in Scotland?

Many schools are set to close early next week, between December 21 - 23.

However, there are calls for this to be brought forward to the end of this week.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's next update?

Nicola Sturgeon is set to give her next update on Tuesday in front of Parliament.

During this announcement, she is expected to outline further preventative measures against the spread of Omicron.

The first minister is also likely to provide details of the booster jab rollout which is being extended to offer all adults over 18 the booster before the new year.