People who were attempting to order rapid lateral flow tests from the UK Government website on Monday morning were hit by issues and by what appeared to be a supply shortage amid a surge in demand.
When ordering the home testing kits, at the final stage users saw a message on the order form which stated that there are no more available right now.
The message reads: “Sorry there are no more home tests kits available right now. Try again later. Or you can go back and try book a test site appointment instead.”
It comes as Scots have been urged to self-test for Covid every time they make a public outing amid a surge in the Omicron variant of the virus sweeping the country.
Earlier this month, deputy first minister John Swinney said that he takes a lateral flow test every time he leaves home, as he encouraged Scots to take the tests more than twice a week.
This morning, the health secretary Humza Yousaf said that the introduction of more measures to tackle the spread of Covid are ‘inevitable’.
The First Minister is set to make an announcement tomorrow on the latest coronavirus situation in Scotland.
The UK Government have been contacted for comment.
