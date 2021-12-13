The temperature may be plummeting but that doesn’t mean you have to hide indoors.
Embrace the elements and live in the open this winter with a stylish selection of outerwear from Canada Goose.
Store now open at 8-9 Multrees Walk, Edinburgh EH1 3DQ
Everleigh Bomber Black Label in Willow Grey, £995; Emblem Toque hat in Black, £175; Women’s Journey Boots in Tundra Clay/Camel, £650; Hybridge Quilted Knit Bomber in Black, £550. All Canada Goose
Shelburne Parka Regular Label in Redwood, £1,125; Reflective Hood Trim in Black, £50; Mixed Media Glove in Black, £125;
Women’s Journey Boots in Black, £650; Saturna Crewneck in Navy, £295. All Canada Goose
Chelsea Parka Black Label in Twilight Mauve, £995. Hood Trim in Twilight Mauve, £50. Inverness Sweater in Iron Grey, £295 All Canada Goose
CREDITS: Photography Stewart Bryden; Model Katy Bailey c/o Model Team; Styling Shauna McGregor; Hair & Make-up Jak Morgan using MAC and Eleven Australia; Photography Assistant Kyle Henry.
The Canada Goose collection is available at 8-9 Multrees Walk, Edinburgh, EH1 3DQ. canadagoose.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.