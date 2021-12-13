The Scottish government is considering implementing new measures to deal with a wave of Omicron cases, according to Humza Yousaf.

The health secretary confirmed that Nicola Sturgeon would outline the upcoming plans to deal with the spread of Omicron in Scotland on Tuesday afternoon, during her update to Parliament.

When asked if new measures would be introduced on Good Morning Scotland, he said: "I think it's inevitable we will announce additional protective measures.

"I would be reluctant to get into detail on that because we're working through that detail.

"The First Minister will rightly update parliament first tomorrow.

"It is really important that we try to do this with as much support from the Treasury which hasn't been forthcoming thus far, because we know that of course there's been an impact on businesses.

"We are looking at preventative measures again, and the First Minister will announce detail of that tomorrow."

Here's what we know about Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid announcement...

When is Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid announcement?





The first minister is set to give her next Covid update on Tuesday afternoon in front of Parliament.

This is scheduled for around 2:15pm, however it could be slightly later depending on previous items running to time.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update?





Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update will be streamed on the government's social media channels, as well as live tweeted from the SNP Twitter account.

It will also be broadcast live on BBC Scotland from 2:15pm.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say?





The first minister will give an update of the current Covid situation in Scotland.

The announcement is expected to include new measures in order to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, which could include schools closing early for Christmas amid calls from union leaders.

The health secretary's comments regarding the treasury suggest we could also see the return of some previous restrictions.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that the Scottish government would aim to offer booster jabs to all adults over 18 by the new year, so we are also likely to hear more about this roll out.