COLD enough for you? If not, you could always go on a trip with Michael Konigshofer who has a real penchant for a northern winter. Between 2016 and 2020 he visited Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands (Scotland, too, to be fair) in a bid to experience – and capture in photographs – a true northern winter.
The result is his new book 6 Months in the Fridge, from which this image is taken. One day on the beach in Unstad in Norway the Austrian photographer came across the northernmost surf school in the world made up of t hose willing to brave temperatures below zero.
Surely the next step for anyone who is participating in the New Year’s Day Loony Dook in the Forth at South Queensferry?
6 Months in the Fridge –Travels Through Northern Europe is published by teNeues, www.teneues.com, £24.95. All rights reserved. Photograph © Michael Konigshofer
