Sajid Javid will give a Covid statement to Parliament today amid nationwide issues ordering lateral flow tests.
It comes as Omicron cases around the country continue to rise exponentially, with warnings of stricter measures on the horizon.
Boris Johnson and his government have come under pressure over the past fortnight as stories regarding Christmas parties which broke their own Covid rules last year continue to emerge.
Meanwhile, the prime minister has refused to rule out introducing new measures before Christmas.
The UK government's Covid statements do not apply to Scotland, where Nicola Sturgeon's government is in charge of the handling of the pandemic.
Here's what you need to know about Sajid Javid's Covid statement today...
What time is Sajid Javid's Covid statement today?
Sajid Javid will give a Covid statement in the House of Commons at 3:30pm today.
The health secretary will the detail the latest on the Covid situation in England.
How can I watch Sajid Javid's Covid announcement today?
Sajid Javid's Covid statement will take place in Parliament and therefore will be available to watch on Parliament TV.
It is also likely to be broadcast on major news channels.
Does Sajid Javid's statement apply to Scotland?
No, Sajid Javid's announcement only applies to England.
Each of the four nations is responsible for their own pandemic response.
