The Geminid Meteor Shower is set to peak in Scotland tonight, meaning we could see some spectacular shooting stars this evening.
This particular meteor shower occurs every year in December as the earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust.
Geminids are a collection of meteors making up a display of shooting stars.
Here's what you need to know about seeing the meteor shower in Scotland tonight...
Can I see the Geminid Meteor Shower in Scotland tonight?
The Geminid Meteor Shower is expected to peak in Scotland between the night of Monday December 13 and the early hours of the morning on Tuesday December 14.
Seeing the shooting stars depends on cloud cover - the best conditions are clear skies.
The meteor showers are bright and usually multi-coloured in yellow, green, red, white and blue and up to 120 meteors can fall per hour.
What time will the meteor shower take place?
There is no exact time, but the Geminid shower is likely to peak tonight and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Where can I see the Geminid Meteor shower?
The meteor shower is best spotted in the Northern Hemisphere, which is good news for Scotland.
To have the best chance of seeing the shooting stars, you should head somewhere with limited light pollution like street lights.
