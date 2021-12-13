TWO 2.5 magnitude earthquakes have been recorded within minutes in the Highlands.
On Saturday evening at about 5.30pm, the first of the two quakes was felt in Ullapool – with another occurring just five minutes later, according to the British Geological Survey.
It comes after a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded west of Lochgilpead in November. That quake was felt as far away as Edinburgh and even registered on seismographs in Ireland.
A few days after that a 2.2 magnitude quake was recorded close to Spean Bridge, Lochaber.
The British Geological Survey says that there are approximately 200 and 300 earthquakes in the UK each year, and they are usually beneath 3.0 magnitude.
Quakes are rare in Scotland, and are normally not felt by members of the public. However, the November quake was said to be felt by about 30 people.
